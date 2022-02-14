Advertisement

UW Health facilities loosen visitor restrictions

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health announces on Monday that they will allow additional visitors at their locations in northern Illinois.

UW Health formerly SwedishAmerican hospital is now allowing one adult visitor for non-COVID-19-positive patients and two adult visitors for pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit patients.

The healthcare system restricted visitors in Nov. 2021 during a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Now that in-patient numbers are less than half their all-time high, UW Health is easing visitor restrictions for some patients.

Visitor restrictions will remain for patients who test positive for COVID-19. Exceptions to this policy are made under limited circumstances and determined in partnership with a patient’s clinical team.

All visitors are still being screened for COVID-19 and respiratory symptoms and are required to wear a medical-grade mask that covers the nose and mouth.

Providers recognize the importance of family presence and engagement to promote holistic patient health and well-being, says Dr. Jennifer Kline, infection prevention manager, UW Health, northern Illinois.

“We are feeling the relief of fewer local COVID-19 cases and look forward to welcoming back more patient visitors,” Kline said. “We remain committed to reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission while also supporting family presence and participation that is essential to patient care.”

Other regional healthcare providers are keeping their restrictions, for now.

A representative from Mercyhealth systems confirmed that Mercyhealth Javon Bea hospitals do not allow visitors at this time, with some exceptions. Pediatric patients at Mercyhealth are allowed two visitors as well as NICU patients who are allowed both parents plus an additional visitor.

