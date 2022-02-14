Fatal crash claims two in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal crash claims two lives just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Rockton Fire Department were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a gray Ford Focus and a black Dodge Ram pickup. The head on collision happened at Bates and Freeport Rd. in Rockton.

Both drivers involved in the crash are dead. First responders say the pickup truck rolled over, crashing into a stop sign in the process. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. No other occupants were in either vehicle.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation of the crash. No further details are available at this time.

