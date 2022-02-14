Advertisement

Truk’t hosts anti Valentine’s Day specials, including picture burning

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - While Valentine’s Day is focused on couples in love, Truk’t in Beloit wants to make sure even those with broken hearts could have something to look forward to this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Truk’t is letting people bring in pictures of their ex-partner to burn. In exchange, they get a free shot of their choice when they come into the restaurant. Truk’t is offering tasty new desserts for customers with or without lovers.

Executive Chef Brian Evers says they’ve seen groups of all ages coming in to ‘burn away’ their past. Evers says, “It’s been going on for four years. There’s definitely some people that come in and are like ‘well this year wasn’t that great either.’ But then anybody who comes in, we let them know about it or they find out cause we are just burning stuff over here and they’re like ‘whats that’.”

