Advertisement

Rockford man arrested with more than 64 grams of cannabis

Multiple charges pending
Kendrick A. Hopson, 36, of Rockford faces multiple charges including possession with intent to...
Kendrick A. Hopson, 36, of Rockford faces multiple charges including possession with intent to deliver.(Winnebago County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charges a Rockford man after police arrested him on Friday.

Kendrick A. Hopson, 36, faces three charges including possession with intent to deliver cannabis after RPD SCOPE officers pulled him over early Friday morning near Morgan Street and West St.

According to police, a loaded handgun and more than 64 grams of cannabis were found during the traffic stop.

Hopson is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Rockford juveniles are in custody after a car accident in Loves Park Saturday.
Four Rockford juveniles in custody after Loves Park car accident
Temperatures Sunday may end up being colder than Saturday.
Unseasonably chilly Super Bowl Sunday ahead, potent storm setting up midweek
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Two men are in custody following an armed robbery at the Schnucks grocery store on 11th St. in...
Two employees hurt, suspects arrested in armed robbery at Rockford Schnucks
This is NOT a forecast but the GFS model has northern Illinois seeing some potentially heavy...
Mainly quiet to start the week before we warm, turn more active

Latest News

Students, staff and community members to gather in memoriam of students killed in 2008 due to...
NIU to honor five students lost in 2008 to gun violence
Gas prices will likely increase as demand grows and crude oil prices remain above $90 per barrel.
No love for motorists in Rockford
An SUV and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Fatal crash claims two in Rockton
Midweek Warmup
Midweek Warmup