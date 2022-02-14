Rockford man arrested with more than 64 grams of cannabis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charges a Rockford man after police arrested him on Friday.

Kendrick A. Hopson, 36, faces three charges including possession with intent to deliver cannabis after RPD SCOPE officers pulled him over early Friday morning near Morgan Street and West St.

According to police, a loaded handgun and more than 64 grams of cannabis were found during the traffic stop.

Hopson is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.