No love for motorists in Rockford

The price of fuel continues to hit drivers where it hurts
Gas prices will likely increase as demand grows and crude oil prices remain above $90 per barrel.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - There seems to be no end in sight in the Stateline for rising gas prices.

Monday’s averages for the region sit at $3.60 per gallon- up 8 cents from last week and 26 cents from January.

Data analysts maintain that the climb in pump prices are attributed to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering around $90 per barrel.

“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” says Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 1.6 million bbl to 248.4 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, mild temperatures and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand.

Both the decrease in total stocks and increase in fuel demand are contributing to rising pump prices, but analysts say crude prices continue to be the dominate factor that impacts motorist’s wallet.

The national average price for a gallon of gas rose sharply last week to $3.48, four cents more than a week ago.

