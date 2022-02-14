NIU to honor five students lost in 2008 to gun violence

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks the 14 year anniversary of the NIU school shooting that claimed five students and injured 21 others.

Students, staff and community members will memorialize those who were lost in the tragedy at 3:06 p.m. on Monday with the tolling of five bells on campus.

The college shared the announcement on their Facebook page saying:

Students Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter can be read about here in a report released by the college about the tragedy.

The City of DeKalb also released a memorial on social media, tweeting:

We remember Catalina Garcia, Daniel Parmenter, Gayle Dubowski, Julianna Gehant and Ryanne Mace. pic.twitter.com/ubnzWaUdvH — City of DeKalb, IL (@cityofdekalb_IL) February 14, 2022

