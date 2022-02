ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy this Valentine’s Day with a few flurries. Highs close to 30 this afternoon. Shooting for 40 tomorrow with a mostly cloudy sky. Close to 50 on Wednesday with scattered rain showers likely. Rain changes to snow Wednesday night and we could wake up to a few inches on Thursday.

