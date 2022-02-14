Advertisement

Local restaurants prepare for big game and Valentine’s Day

From the big game to Valentine’s Day, love and celebrations are in the air, and Stateline restaurants are bringing food, music and fun for guests on the back to back busy days.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Business owners are thrilled to see people coming out to celebrate for Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day after the past two years of the pandemic caused crickets at a lot of local restaurants.

“There’s been a huge shift, I think people just in general want to get back out, want a sense of normalcy to the way things were,” said Hoffman House Owner Michael Prosser.

Local restaurants in Winnebago County have been gearing up for the back-to-back days of crowds pouring in. “Hopefully we can get some drink specials in, some special drinks, chocolate strawberry covered martinis and things like that,” said Louie’s Tap House Bartender and Manager Kennedy Harris.

Businesses like Hoffman House in Rockford and Louie’s Tap House in Roscoe are some of the many restaurants that faced a huge hit from the pandemic. This year, they are adding unique food, drinks and hosting events to make Superbowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day even more special.

“We are going to have a taco, nacho bar, I have great shaved prime rib, and our chili,” said Prosser. “All you can eat. You can’t beat it! The whole time the games on it’s available.”

From good food to good tunes, Louie’s Tap House features the fan favorite Indie Rock band, Minimal, as a “preshow” for the big game, bringing people from all over the Stateline.

“Our guests have been amazing in supporting this local business, I mean were busier than we have been in the last year obviously because of COVID,” said Harris.

Prosser hopes to give customers who have felt isolated a very memorable few days.

“People are sick of being pent up indoors, they want to come back out and live a little, and this is a great place to do it,” said Prosser.

Staff members say they are extremely pleased to see large groups of people coming out to enjoy themselves for the big game.

