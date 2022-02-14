Belvidere school district asks for communities input in hiring new superintendent

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The search is on for a new superintendent for Belvidere.

“I recently accepted a position for the Warren Township High School District to be their Superintendent starting in July,” said Dan Woestman, current Belvidere District 100 superintendent.

After nearly six years as superintendent of Belvidere District 100, Woestman is ready to move on.

“Belvidere is full of just really amazing people and I think everything good that I’ve experienced in Belvidere has been either because of wonderful community members that are really supportive of the schools or just amazing staff,” Woestman said.

The school board plans an extensive search for his replacement, a process that could take months.

“I think everybody here is hoping that you know by April or May we’ll be able to have somebody identified, that gives an incoming Superintendent of schools a little bit of time to start to get to know the community and school district,” Woestman said.

An outside firm will help with the search, and parents and community members like Lisa Horn will get a chance to voice their concerns.

“The motto when we moved here was all over children first, children first and somehow I feel I’m not the only parent that feels that it’s not children first it should be all children first,” Horn said.

Horn’s five children attended Belvidere schools. She says she’ll be at the community forums and she wants to see change.

“Start small, fix what we can little by little, I know they’re trying, they’re trying with a lot of stuff,” Horn said.

The application is on the district 100 website.

There will also be a career fair from 10-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Belvidere Central Office where you can find out more information.

