Belvidere juvenile in custody on weapons charges from 2021

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office petitioned a 16-year-old to juvenile court on Wednesday in connection with a shots fired report from Oct. 2021.

The juvenile is in custody for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On October 23, 2021, the Belvidere Police Department dispatched to the 400 block of Andrews Drive for a report of shots fired. Witnesses say before the incident, guests escorted a Hispanic male off the property in question. Afterwards, four to five males were reported returning to the property while an unknown suspect fired shots at the house striking a front window.

The Belvidere Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-547-6444 or to provide information anonymously with the Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-547-7867 or online at boonecountycrimestoppers.com.

Information leading to an arrest can be subject to a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

