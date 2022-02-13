Advertisement

“Yes” Club offers workshops to kids and families

Dianna Cole hopes parents and local leaders understand the importance of teaching kids good values at a young age.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport organization is coming together to help the youth population avoid getting mixed up with violence, guns or even drug use.

The “Yes” Club in Freeport is offering free workshops every couple of weeks for young people and their parents in the community. The club normally only meets in Rockford but organizer Dianna Cole decided to also bring the workshops to the Freeport area. Cole hopes parents and local leaders understand the importance of teaching kids good values at a young age.

“We’re just keeping it real. We’re talking about how to save our kids. We’re talking about helping kids to know how to choose right from wrong and how to say yes to success and no to all that other stuff,” says Cole.

