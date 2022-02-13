Winter wonderland fun in Belvidere for all ages

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A winter wonderland to go with this winter weather, Stateline kids get in the spirit with a winter carnival on the ice in Belvidere.

Family and friends were invited for ice skating, fun and games complete with a DJ spinning tunes for all ages.

If skaters needed a break from the cold, Sips & Sprinkles food truck was on site passing out hot food and hot chocolate.

15-year-old Megan Hillman has been skating for three years and loves coming to the winter carnival each year.

“We haven’t had as many people and we really want to bring that back because this rink is such a great community, it’s so much fun and I really want to bring it back to how it used to be a few years ago when I was younger,” Hillman said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.