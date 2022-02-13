Advertisement

Virtual health class to teach self-administration of medications at home

UW Health to offer virtual class.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For healthcare facilities in 2020, keeping patients out of the clinic for non-emergency procedures was a high priority due to the pandemic.

But, some patients need additional guidance through their treatment.

That’s why UW Health is teaching patients virtually how to self-administer medications at home.

Clinical Pharmacist Shelby Gomez says normally patients who need injections must drive to a clinic and wait for a nurse to administer the shot.

However, the in-person appointment can often be delayed by a patient’s commute of busy schedule.

Gomez says the virtual class greatly improves patients’ quality of life.

“We really thought it was a way that we could collaborate not only with our patients but also with our colleagues in those areas to better provide care that is individualized to the patient again in the comfort of their home using telehealth,” Gomez said.

