Valentine’s Day craft fair offers locally made products

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local artists are feeling the love this Valentine’s Day with a craft fair just ahead of the holiday on Monday.

Instead of spending money on generic flowers and candy this year, owner of Gnome Land and More, Lorrie Vargas says locals can grab unique and homemade goodies right here in the Rockford region.

Vargas has everything from jewelry, ceramics, hearts, candles and more.

The craft show was right inside Dodge Lanes and also attracted plenty of bowlers looking for last minute gifts.

“I don’t know how many craft shows have really been successful in Belvidere, but I’m gonna make it, I really want it to be, I want Belvidere to be on that list for having extrodinary things. I want Belvidere to be on the list for people to say hey we gotta go to Belvidere to see the Gnome lady so that’s what we’re looking for,” Vargas said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.