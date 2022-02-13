Unseasonably chilly Super Bowl Sunday ahead, potent storm setting up midweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s back to the icebox in Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, as another round of unseasonably chilly air has returned to the region.

Daytime temperatures Saturday, thanks to a potent northerly wind which had gusted to more than 30 miles per hour at times. Thanks to the fact that cloudiness will remain dominant overnight, we’ll catch a small break in that temperatures won’t cool down nearly as quickly as they would had a clear sky been present. Still, temperatures are likely ticketed for the upper single digits by early Sunday morning, with wind chills to flirt with or possibly go a few degrees below zero.

Early clouds on Sunday will give way to mixed sunshine in the afternoon. However, the northerly wind will continue to greatly restrict our temperatures. In fact, it’s quite likely that temperatures Sunday will be even colder than those seen on Saturday.

A very weak disturbance passing to our west Sunday night may cause a few flurries or light snow showers to pass overhead, or at least flirt with the area. No accumulations would occur with this activity.

The good news is much as in previous instances this winter, these cold punches rarely last more than a couple of days. Improvements get underway on Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds and a wind shift to the southwest. We won’t get quite to normal levels for this time of year, but we’ll at least get closer. Highs will reach the upper 20s to near 30°.

Much more substantial warmth gets underway on Tuesday, as temperatures appear ticketed for the 40s, despite a mostly cloudy sky.

In the middle portion of the week, though, that’s when things get a little more interesting. Sure, we do warm up considerably more as we go into Wednesday with the year’s first 50° temperature not at all out of the question.

But, a potent winter weather system is likely to accompany the warmth, bringing rain, and quite possibly quite a bit of it, to the area Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

From there, that’s when the picture gets a little bit more muddy. Rather quickly, colder air will start to sweep into the Stateline on the system’s back side, allowing precipitation to transition from rain to a mix of rain, sleet, and then eventually snow Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

It is likely that precipitation will have converted over to all snow by early Thursday morning, and several hours of snow may follow.

It’s far too early to speculate on just how much may accumulate, but suffice it to say there’s at least the possibility of needing to shovel either here or nearby. Close attention to this storm system will be necessary, and rest assured we’ll be doing just that.

Behind the storm system, temperatures are to turn dramatically cooler before another surge of milder air arrives next weekend. Looking longer range, there are strong signs pointing toward a rather extended spell of warmth as we go into the final third of February. The latest long range guidance from the Climate Prediction Center suggests the eastern two thirds of the country will be above normal to much above normal through February 26.

