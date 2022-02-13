Advertisement

Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania man is charged with murder after police say he used a machete to dismember his former girlfriend inside their apartment.

Police responded to a domestic call Friday morning at an apartment complex in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. When they went to the back of the home and looked inside, authorities say they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.

Officers took Scurria into custody and reported finding several weapons inside the couple’s shared apartment, including a machete.

Scurria faces several charges, including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities are investigating to find exactly what killed the victim, whose identity has not been released.

Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach says a neighbor called 911 after hearing “loud screaming” and other noises coming from the couple’s apartment. He credits the call with helping police quickly catch Scurria.

Scurria allegedly told investigators he and his former girlfriend had an argument and claimed she tried to castrate him.

Police say officers who responded to the scene will be offered counseling due to its gruesome nature.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are in custody following an armed robbery at the Schnucks grocery store on 11th St. in...
Two employees hurt, suspects arrested in armed robbery at Rockford Schnucks
A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Freeport on Feb. 10.
Freeport police: Man dies after suspected gang-related shooting
Rockford police arrested John Tucker, 40, and Jason Teves, 51, in connection with two armed...
Two men arrested after armed robberies on Rockford’s southeast side
Four Rockford juveniles are in custody after a car accident in Loves Park Saturday.
Four Rockford juveniles in custody after Loves Park car accident
Rockford Fire Department responds to fire just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, February 10.
Six displaced after apartment fire in Rockford

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Belvidere offers winter carnival to friends and family.
Winter wonderland fun in Belvidere for all ages
Inscape Collective features local and international artists
Inscape Collective features local and international artists
Inscape Collective features local and international artists
Inscape Collective features local and international artists