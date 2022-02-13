Mainly quiet to start the week before we warm, turn more active

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The chilly weekend will soon be a thing of the past as we’ll get a more moist airmass in here slowly towards the middle of the week. While an isolated quick dusting is possible in spots late Sunday and early Monday, things will remain quiet until we get to midweek.

Cold again tonight with another chance for light snow late tonight into Monday morning. Most spots will remain dry but some could pick up a quick dusting of light, fluffy snow. No big impacts will come from this but keep an eye on the skies if you’ll be driving late or Monday morning.

Monday calls for seasonable temperatures near 30 degrees under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Then the real warming starts Tuesday and will peak on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 40s look likely Tuesday before our highs will get near 50 degrees on Wednesday under a very moist atmosphere.

Should we hit 50 degrees or higher Wednesday, it’ll be the warmest day since Christmas Day in the Stateline. This will come with plenty of moisture that will set the stage later Wednesday for a soaking and potentially heavy rainfall by nighttime. Shortly after that, our winds will shift following a cold front and temperatures will plunge.

Because of this, the rain will likely turnover to some freezing rain or sleet before some accumulating snow that will possibly fall overnight into Thursday morning. The track of the storm is still uncertain along with the snowfall potential. The latest run of the American GFS model has an axis of somewhat heavy snow possible late Wednesday into Thursday while the European model’s latest run has the heaviest snow staying well south of our area.

We are still 3-4 days away from the storm and there are still many uncertainties at this time. Regardless, things will be fine-tuned in the days ahead but it’s key to stay tuned for the late Wednesday and early Thursday timeframe.

Until then, enjoy the unseasonable warmth that’s heading our way!

