Local girls wrestlers dominate at sectionals in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time, the Illinois High School Association held a sanctioned girls wrestling sectional meet this weekend. It was the first step toward a history-making state tournament in a couple of weeks. Plenty of local talent will making the trip down to Bloomington.

The NIC-10 finished with four individual champions, including two from Hononegah. Angelina and Rose Cassioppi won the 100 lb. and 170 lb. weight class, respectively. Freeport’s Cadence Diduch handled her business at 120 lb., while Boylan’s Netavia Wickson cruised through the bracket at 135 lb.

State Qualifiers - local wrestlers

100 - Angelina Cassioppi (Hononegah) (C)

120 - Cadence Diduch (Freeport) (C)

135 - Netavia Wickson (Boylan) (C), Elizabeth Ruter (Oregon)

145 - Lexie Carden (Durand)

170 - Rose Cassioppi (Hononegah) (C)

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to state. The meet will be held at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.