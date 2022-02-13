Advertisement

Inscape Collective features local and international artists

Ruth Jackson started the project last May but she looks forward to meeting new faces at additional events throughout the year.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local art and art from around the world was on display today at the inscape collective event ahead of its grand opening in April.

The event featured 28 local artists as well as artists from India. Co-creator of the Inscape Collective events Ruth Jackson says one goal of the event is to help the midtown district become more lively. Jackson started the project last May but she looks forward to meeting new faces at additional events throughout the year.

“We’ve had good traffic today so that’s good and we do have another concert coming up with Ron Hall and Christina Swamburg which is April first which will be an April fools day concert,” says Jackson.

