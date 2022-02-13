Advertisement

Hononegah’s Davenport wins individual title, Harlem claims sectional crown

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem girls bowling team captured its fifth sectional championship in six years Saturday at Don Carter Lanes. Last season, there was no sectional or state tournament due to COVID-19.

The Huskies were led by Paige Carpenter. The senior bowled a 1303 six-game series.

Hononegah’s Madison Davenport had it rolling. The junior won medalist honors with a 1328 six-game series to help the Lady Indians to a third place team finish.

Advancing Teams

  1. Harlem - 6013
  2. Freeport - 5730
  3. Hononegah - 5552
  4. Sycamore - 5443

Advancing Individuals

  1. Lida Burgos (St. Charles East) - 1320
  2. Ava Wight (Oregon) - 1297
  3. Annemarie Ruzevich (Boylan) - 1260
  4. Gina Scichowski (Richmond-Burton) - 1231
  5. Mackenzie Wallace (East) - 1209

