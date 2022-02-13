Hononegah’s Davenport wins individual title, Harlem claims sectional crown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem girls bowling team captured its fifth sectional championship in six years Saturday at Don Carter Lanes. Last season, there was no sectional or state tournament due to COVID-19.

The Huskies were led by Paige Carpenter. The senior bowled a 1303 six-game series.

Hononegah’s Madison Davenport had it rolling. The junior won medalist honors with a 1328 six-game series to help the Lady Indians to a third place team finish.

Advancing Teams

Harlem - 6013 Freeport - 5730 Hononegah - 5552 Sycamore - 5443

Advancing Individuals

Lida Burgos (St. Charles East) - 1320 Ava Wight (Oregon) - 1297 Annemarie Ruzevich (Boylan) - 1260 Gina Scichowski (Richmond-Burton) - 1231 Mackenzie Wallace (East) - 1209

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.