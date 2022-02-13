Hononegah’s Davenport wins individual title, Harlem claims sectional crown
Published: Feb. 12, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem girls bowling team captured its fifth sectional championship in six years Saturday at Don Carter Lanes. Last season, there was no sectional or state tournament due to COVID-19.
The Huskies were led by Paige Carpenter. The senior bowled a 1303 six-game series.
Hononegah’s Madison Davenport had it rolling. The junior won medalist honors with a 1328 six-game series to help the Lady Indians to a third place team finish.
Advancing Teams
- Harlem - 6013
- Freeport - 5730
- Hononegah - 5552
- Sycamore - 5443
Advancing Individuals
- Lida Burgos (St. Charles East) - 1320
- Ava Wight (Oregon) - 1297
- Annemarie Ruzevich (Boylan) - 1260
- Gina Scichowski (Richmond-Burton) - 1231
- Mackenzie Wallace (East) - 1209
