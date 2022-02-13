Advertisement

Freeport’s Baker wins sectional, area boys wrestlers advance to state

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - With a spot secured at next week’s state meet, Markel Baker’s perfect season was on the line. The Freeport senior needed overtime to win his second IHSA Class 2A Sectional championship Saturday at Sycamore.

“I hadn’t gotten an overtime in a match in a while, so that was good for me,” said Baker after the match.

Baker is coming off an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state championship last season, and a runner-up finish in Champaign in 2020.

“It feels amazing, once again. Little things I need to work on, but we’re back at it next week.”

Baker is one of three Pretzels wrestlers to qualify for state. The other two, Jacob Redington at 132 lbs. and Tarrone Jackson at 152 lbs.

Class 3A State Qualifies - local wrestlers

106 - Brayden Tuenissen (Belvidere Co-Op)

132 - Kamryn Labeau (Belvidere Co-Op)

138 - Colin Young (Belvidere Co-Op)

145 - Antonio Alvarado (Belvidere Co-Op)

152 - Marshal Cunz (Harlem)

Class 2A State Qualifiers - local wrestlers

113 - Xavier Villalobos (Rochelle)

126 - Markel Baker (Freeport) (C), Donald Cannon (East)

132 - Jacob Redington (Freeport)

138 - Grant Gensler (Rochelle)

145 - Caleb Nadig (Rochelle), Drew Kested (Sterling)

152 - Tarrone Jackson (Freeport), Brayden Peet (Sycamore)

160 - Thomas Tate (Sterling)

170 - Zack Crawford (Sycamore)

220 - Jackson Funderburg (Sycamore)

285 - Lee Smith (East), Lincoln Cooley (Sycamore)

Class 1A State Qualifiers - local wrestlers

106 - Ayden Rowley (Dixon)

113 - Briar Ivey (Newman)

120 - Brady Grennan (Newman) (C)

126 - Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) (C), Wyatt Doty (Polo), Carter Rude (Newman)

132 - TJ Silva (Dakota) (C), Lane Halverson (Oregon)

138 - Will Rude (Newman) (C), Maddux Blakely (Dakota), Seth Stevens (Oregon)

145 - Garrett Luke (Le-Win/Stockton) (C), Tyler Simmer (Dakota)

152 - Jack Seacrist (Stillman Valley)

160 - Marey Roby (Le-Win/Stockton) (C), Aiden Livingston (Stillman Valley)

170 - Griffin Luke (Le-Win/Stockton) (C)

182 - Mannix Faworski (Winnebago), Andrew Forcier (Stillman Valley)

195 - Noah Wenzel (Dakota) (C), Drew Mensendike (Le-Win/Stockton), Mitchell White (Dixon)

220 - Justin Dallas (Dixon)

285 - Daniel Engel (Polo)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are in custody following an armed robbery at the Schnucks grocery store on 11th St. in...
Two employees hurt, suspects arrested in armed robbery at Rockford Schnucks
A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Freeport on Feb. 10.
Freeport police: Man dies after suspected gang-related shooting
Rockford police arrested John Tucker, 40, and Jason Teves, 51, in connection with two armed...
Two men arrested after armed robberies on Rockford’s southeast side
Four Rockford juveniles are in custody after a car accident in Loves Park Saturday.
Four Rockford juveniles in custody after Loves Park car accident
Rockford Fire Department responds to fire just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, February 10.
Six displaced after apartment fire in Rockford

Latest News

IHSA hosted its first girls wrestling sectionals this weekend. Freeport's Cadence Diduch...
Local girls wrestlers dominate at sectionals in Naperville
Don Carter Lanes hosted one of this year's girls bowling sectional championships.
Hononegah’s Davenport wins individual title, Harlem claims sectional crown
East's Matthew Hoarde celebrates after making a basket against Guilford.
East boys pull away from Guilford in RPS 205 rivalry game
East swimmer Camden Taylor gets ready to jump in the pool at the NIC-10 conference meet.
East’s Taylor sets two records, Hononegah boys win NIC-10 swim title