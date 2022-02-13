Freeport’s Baker wins sectional, area boys wrestlers advance to state

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - With a spot secured at next week’s state meet, Markel Baker’s perfect season was on the line. The Freeport senior needed overtime to win his second IHSA Class 2A Sectional championship Saturday at Sycamore.

“I hadn’t gotten an overtime in a match in a while, so that was good for me,” said Baker after the match.

Baker is coming off an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state championship last season, and a runner-up finish in Champaign in 2020.

“It feels amazing, once again. Little things I need to work on, but we’re back at it next week.”

Baker is one of three Pretzels wrestlers to qualify for state. The other two, Jacob Redington at 132 lbs. and Tarrone Jackson at 152 lbs.

Class 3A State Qualifies - local wrestlers

106 - Brayden Tuenissen (Belvidere Co-Op)

132 - Kamryn Labeau (Belvidere Co-Op)

138 - Colin Young (Belvidere Co-Op)

145 - Antonio Alvarado (Belvidere Co-Op)

152 - Marshal Cunz (Harlem)

Class 2A State Qualifiers - local wrestlers

113 - Xavier Villalobos (Rochelle)

126 - Markel Baker (Freeport) (C), Donald Cannon (East)

132 - Jacob Redington (Freeport)

138 - Grant Gensler (Rochelle)

145 - Caleb Nadig (Rochelle), Drew Kested (Sterling)

152 - Tarrone Jackson (Freeport), Brayden Peet (Sycamore)

160 - Thomas Tate (Sterling)

170 - Zack Crawford (Sycamore)

220 - Jackson Funderburg (Sycamore)

285 - Lee Smith (East), Lincoln Cooley (Sycamore)

Class 1A State Qualifiers - local wrestlers

106 - Ayden Rowley (Dixon)

113 - Briar Ivey (Newman)

120 - Brady Grennan (Newman) (C)

126 - Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) (C), Wyatt Doty (Polo), Carter Rude (Newman)

132 - TJ Silva (Dakota) (C), Lane Halverson (Oregon)

138 - Will Rude (Newman) (C), Maddux Blakely (Dakota), Seth Stevens (Oregon)

145 - Garrett Luke (Le-Win/Stockton) (C), Tyler Simmer (Dakota)

152 - Jack Seacrist (Stillman Valley)

160 - Marey Roby (Le-Win/Stockton) (C), Aiden Livingston (Stillman Valley)

170 - Griffin Luke (Le-Win/Stockton) (C)

182 - Mannix Faworski (Winnebago), Andrew Forcier (Stillman Valley)

195 - Noah Wenzel (Dakota) (C), Drew Mensendike (Le-Win/Stockton), Mitchell White (Dixon)

220 - Justin Dallas (Dixon)

285 - Daniel Engel (Polo)

