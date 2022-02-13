Four Rockford juveniles in custody after Loves Park car accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford juveniles are in custody Saturday after a car accident in Loves Park and now police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Police were called to the scene around three this afternoon to the intersection of N. 2nd street and River lane.

Loves Park Police Sergeant Brian Martin says the four juveniles were driving a stolen vehicle from Rockford when they allegedly collided with two other vehicles.

The four then fled the scene, shortly after, police located them and took them into custody.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The accident is still under investigation. We will continue to keep you updated when WIFR has more information.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.