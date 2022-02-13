East’s Taylor sets two records, Hononegah boys win NIC-10 swim title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - East’s Camden Taylor swam in only two individual events in Saturday’s NIC-10 swimming championships at Jefferson. However, those two races were decades-old record-breakers for the junior.

Taylor broke the conference record in the 100-yard freestyle (46.43) that was set by former J-Hawk Scott Kitzman in 1989 (46.83), and the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.11) also set by Kitzman in 1988 (1:42.66). Taylor now owns six conference-meet records.

Hononegah cruised to its 11th straight NIC-10 championship.

Team Results

Hononegah - 289 Belvidere (Co-Op) - 218 Boylan - 190 East - 139 Guilford - 135 Harlem - 133 Auburn - 110 Freeport - 71 Jefferson - 44

Individual Event Champions

1 Meter Diving: Michael Long (Hononegah) - 385.55

200-Yard Medley Relay: Hononegah - 1:43.96

200-Yard Freestyle: Camden Taylor (East) - 1:42.11

200-Yard Individual Medley: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 1:55.68

50-Yard Freestyle: Hunter Hinrichs (East) - 22.51

100-Yard Butterfly: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 53.38

100-Yard Freestyle: Camden Taylor (East) - 46.43

500-Yard Freestyle: Vincent Maier (Boylan) - 5:04.98

200-Yard Freestyle Relay: East - 1:32.32

100-Yard Backstroke: Owen West (Hononegah) - 57.50

100-Yard Breaststroke: Vito Skominas (Hononegah) - 1:02.82

400-Yard Freestyle Relay: Hononegah - 3:25.30

