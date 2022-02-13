Advertisement

East’s Taylor sets two records, Hononegah boys win NIC-10 swim title

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - East’s Camden Taylor swam in only two individual events in Saturday’s NIC-10 swimming championships at Jefferson. However, those two races were decades-old record-breakers for the junior.

Taylor broke the conference record in the 100-yard freestyle (46.43) that was set by former J-Hawk Scott Kitzman in 1989 (46.83), and the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.11) also set by Kitzman in 1988 (1:42.66). Taylor now owns six conference-meet records.

Hononegah cruised to its 11th straight NIC-10 championship.

Team Results

  1. Hononegah - 289
  2. Belvidere (Co-Op) - 218
  3. Boylan - 190
  4. East - 139
  5. Guilford - 135
  6. Harlem - 133
  7. Auburn - 110
  8. Freeport - 71
  9. Jefferson - 44

Individual Event Champions

  • 1 Meter Diving: Michael Long (Hononegah) - 385.55
  • 200-Yard Medley Relay: Hononegah - 1:43.96
  • 200-Yard Freestyle: Camden Taylor (East) - 1:42.11
  • 200-Yard Individual Medley: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 1:55.68
  • 50-Yard Freestyle: Hunter Hinrichs (East) - 22.51
  • 100-Yard Butterfly: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 53.38
  • 100-Yard Freestyle: Camden Taylor (East) - 46.43
  • 500-Yard Freestyle: Vincent Maier (Boylan) - 5:04.98
  • 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: East - 1:32.32
  • 100-Yard Backstroke: Owen West (Hononegah) - 57.50
  • 100-Yard Breaststroke: Vito Skominas (Hononegah) - 1:02.82
  • 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: Hononegah - 3:25.30

