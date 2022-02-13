East’s Taylor sets two records, Hononegah boys win NIC-10 swim title
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - East’s Camden Taylor swam in only two individual events in Saturday’s NIC-10 swimming championships at Jefferson. However, those two races were decades-old record-breakers for the junior.
Taylor broke the conference record in the 100-yard freestyle (46.43) that was set by former J-Hawk Scott Kitzman in 1989 (46.83), and the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.11) also set by Kitzman in 1988 (1:42.66). Taylor now owns six conference-meet records.
Hononegah cruised to its 11th straight NIC-10 championship.
Team Results
- Hononegah - 289
- Belvidere (Co-Op) - 218
- Boylan - 190
- East - 139
- Guilford - 135
- Harlem - 133
- Auburn - 110
- Freeport - 71
- Jefferson - 44
Individual Event Champions
- 1 Meter Diving: Michael Long (Hononegah) - 385.55
- 200-Yard Medley Relay: Hononegah - 1:43.96
- 200-Yard Freestyle: Camden Taylor (East) - 1:42.11
- 200-Yard Individual Medley: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 1:55.68
- 50-Yard Freestyle: Hunter Hinrichs (East) - 22.51
- 100-Yard Butterfly: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 53.38
- 100-Yard Freestyle: Camden Taylor (East) - 46.43
- 500-Yard Freestyle: Vincent Maier (Boylan) - 5:04.98
- 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: East - 1:32.32
- 100-Yard Backstroke: Owen West (Hononegah) - 57.50
- 100-Yard Breaststroke: Vito Skominas (Hononegah) - 1:02.82
- 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: Hononegah - 3:25.30
