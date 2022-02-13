Advertisement

East boys pull away from Guilford in RPS 205 rivalry game

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - East outscored Guilford 18-3 in the final 5:40 of regulation to secure a 56-43 victory of its Rockford Public Schools rival Saturday night in front of a packed crowd.

The E-Rabs were led in scoring by Latrell Kyles. The senior finished with a game-high 18.

East finishes the regular season at home against Hononegah on Wednesday. Guilford is at home against Freeport to close out the regular season the same night.

