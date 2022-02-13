Advertisement

Belvidere group teachers kids how to have fun and stay safe ice fishing

By Ali Rasper
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline kids had the chance to participate in fun winter activities at the Spencer Conservation Area for an ice fishing clinic.

Kids ages five to 15 were all invited to cast a line and wait for a bite.

Ice fishing committee chairperson Dean Axman says the group tries to host the event every year, weather permitting.

The goal is to teach kids about ice fishing and how to keep themselves safe while having fun.

The event sold out this year with 40 kids in attendance.

“Most of the kids here have never ice fished at all before, some of them have never fished before, so they’re having a lot of fun out here, there’s some fish being caught, it’s a little finicky for fish being caught today but some of them are catching fish,” Axman said.

