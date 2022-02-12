Stateline Slam - February 11 Recap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school hoops is coming to an end. The girls are getting ready for postseason play, while the boys have a week left in the regular season. Here are the scores from the final Friday night of the Stateline Slam.

NIC-10 Boys

Boylan 64, Auburn 50

Hononegah 62, East 61

Harlem 70, Freeport 69

Guilford 68, Jefferson 50

Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 28

BNC Boys

Winnebago 67, Stillman Valley 41

Rockford Christian 77, Rock Falls 56

Dixon 71, Oregon 16

NUIC Boys

Lena-Winslow 49, Pearl City 19

Fulton 75, Forreston 37

Orangeville 58, River Ridge 49

East Dubuque 57, Warren 40

Three Rivers East Boys

Newman 62, Mendota 43

Western Big 6 Boys

Geneseo 64, Sterling 62

