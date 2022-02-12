Advertisement

Stateline Slam - February 11 Recap

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school hoops is coming to an end. The girls are getting ready for postseason play, while the boys have a week left in the regular season. Here are the scores from the final Friday night of the Stateline Slam.

NIC-10 Boys

Boylan 64, Auburn 50

Hononegah 62, East 61

Harlem 70, Freeport 69

Guilford 68, Jefferson 50

Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 28

BNC Boys

Winnebago 67, Stillman Valley 41

Rockford Christian 77, Rock Falls 56

Dixon 71, Oregon 16

NUIC Boys

Lena-Winslow 49, Pearl City 19

Fulton 75, Forreston 37

Orangeville 58, River Ridge 49

East Dubuque 57, Warren 40

Three Rivers East Boys

Newman 62, Mendota 43

Western Big 6 Boys

Geneseo 64, Sterling 62

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police arrested John Tucker, 40, and Jason Teves, 51, in connection with two armed...
Two men arrested after armed robberies on Rockford’s southeast side
New Mill Tap deals with aftermath of weekend shooting.
Bar shooting leaves community afraid for safety
Two men are in custody following an armed robbery at the Schnucks grocery store on 11th St. in...
Two employees hurt, suspects arrested in armed robbery at Rockford Schnucks
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use
Donterrius Barnett, 37, was found guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of 16-year-old...
Man found guilty in 2017 murder of Rockford teen

Latest News

Churchill Downs Inc. has sold Arlington Park to the NFL's Chicago Bears, giving the football...
Bears hire Guilford alum Carlos Polk as Assistant Special Teams Coach
Orangeville GBB
Orangeville girls hoops wins first conference title in 25 years
Eisenhower basketball
Eisenhower Middle School celebrates big week for 7th, 8th-grade boys basketball teams
IHSA Girls Wrestling Sectionals
Stateline wrestlers prepare for first-ever IHSA Girls Wrestling Sectionals