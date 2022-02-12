Stateline Slam - February 11 Recap
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school hoops is coming to an end. The girls are getting ready for postseason play, while the boys have a week left in the regular season. Here are the scores from the final Friday night of the Stateline Slam.
NIC-10 Boys
Boylan 64, Auburn 50
Hononegah 62, East 61
Harlem 70, Freeport 69
Guilford 68, Jefferson 50
Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 28
BNC Boys
Winnebago 67, Stillman Valley 41
Rockford Christian 77, Rock Falls 56
Dixon 71, Oregon 16
NUIC Boys
Lena-Winslow 49, Pearl City 19
Fulton 75, Forreston 37
Orangeville 58, River Ridge 49
East Dubuque 57, Warren 40
Three Rivers East Boys
Newman 62, Mendota 43
Western Big 6 Boys
Geneseo 64, Sterling 62
