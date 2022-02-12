Local venues look ahead to the end of the mask mandate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The disappearance of indoor mask mandates in the state will usher in the reappearance of events at Rockford-area entertainment venues. Following the advice of the state, the indoor mask mandate in Illinois will end on February 28th, and Forest City venues are already gearing up for what they expect to be a busy spring.

Gretchen Gilmore is the General manager for ASM Rockford, the main contractor for venues like the Coronado, BMO Harris Bank Center and Davis Park. She says they’ve had some trouble recently with booking performers.

“There are promoters out there that have been avoiding mask mandate towns. And so, we are looking forward to hopefully booking some more events for those promoters that have not been coming here,” she told 23 News.

Beth Howard, Executive director of Friends of the Coronado, says although attendees will have more freedoms, the needs of the performers will be honored.

“They may request an audience is masked, we don’t know what the future holds on that but you do have to honor their wishes as well,” Howard said.

Howard spent much of the pandemic working on projects like the Coronado’s Education Center, which opens Saturday. It will highlight the venue’s history and give insight into the theater industry.

“I think to see it come to life again is beyond description,” she said.

The Education Center will feature archived pieces collected over the past 50 years. Some of these pieces date back to 1927 when the theater opened.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.