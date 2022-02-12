Advertisement

Local floral shops see an influx in orders this Valentines Day weekend

Countless orders have already been placed for red roses and a variety of other types of flowers.
Countless orders have already been placed for red roses and a variety of other types of flowers.(KTIV)
By Quini Amma
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Love can be a little expensive this year as flower shops see price increases on their blooms. Despite the spike, local shops say they are still busy. The shops I talked with started preparing for this Valentine’s Day last year. Owners say they needed to place their floral orders last November to make sure the blooms arrived on time.

Lore Eickhoff of London Avenue Designs usually focuses on weddings but she says she’s seen a huge demand for Valentine’s Day flowers this year. She says a typical weekend sees about 40 orders, this weekend she has 300.

Michelle Stocker of Broadway Florist also sees a surge in orders. It’s so big that she’ll open on Sunday. When the store is usually closed. “On a full day, we’ll have two or three drivers tomorrow running which normally we just have maybe one,″ says Stocker.

“We anticipate selling out we already made a hundred bouquets that have been delivered and it’s not even valentines day yet,” says Eickhoff.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Mill Tap deals with aftermath of weekend shooting.
Bar shooting leaves community afraid for safety
Rockford police arrested John Tucker, 40, and Jason Teves, 51, in connection with two armed...
Two men arrested after armed robberies on Rockford’s southeast side
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use
Donterrius Barnett, 37, was found guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of 16-year-old...
Man found guilty in 2017 murder of Rockford teen
Large crowd gathers outside of Governor Pritzker's press conference.
Large crowd protests masks outside Governor Pritzker’s news conference

Latest News

23 Sports Ticket - Football Frenzy Plus
Emirates SkyCargo
Emirates SkyCargo network expands to Rockford airport
Chilly weekend ahead
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 2/11/2022
As long as the state remains free and relatively clear of COVID-19, these venues will remove...
Local venues look ahead to the end of the mask mandate