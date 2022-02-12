Local floral shops see an influx in orders this Valentines Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Love can be a little expensive this year as flower shops see price increases on their blooms. Despite the spike, local shops say they are still busy. The shops I talked with started preparing for this Valentine’s Day last year. Owners say they needed to place their floral orders last November to make sure the blooms arrived on time.

Lore Eickhoff of London Avenue Designs usually focuses on weddings but she says she’s seen a huge demand for Valentine’s Day flowers this year. She says a typical weekend sees about 40 orders, this weekend she has 300.

Michelle Stocker of Broadway Florist also sees a surge in orders. It’s so big that she’ll open on Sunday. When the store is usually closed. “On a full day, we’ll have two or three drivers tomorrow running which normally we just have maybe one,″ says Stocker.

“We anticipate selling out we already made a hundred bouquets that have been delivered and it’s not even valentines day yet,” says Eickhoff.

