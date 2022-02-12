Advertisement

Emirates SkyCargo network expands to Rockford airport

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Emirates SkyCargo has announced that it has commenced freighter flights to Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD), further expanding its route network and connectivity in North America.

The scheduled and ad-hoc flights will bring Boeing 777′s to the airport. This will enhance what is already the 17th largest airport in the country for air cargo. Emirates SkyCargo already has cargo flights to more than 140 destinations across six continents.

Director of Cargo for RFD Ken Ryan says, “First of all, they demand more than most airlines and they are very well respected within the industry. So it is in many ways a stamp of approval for the Rockford airport.”

The air cargo carrier’s new service will complement the cargo connectivity it offers in the US Midwest region through O’Hare International Airport, Chicago (ORD) and Rickenbacker International Airport, Columbus (LCK).

