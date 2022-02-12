Chill returns for the weekend before warmest temperatures since Christmas follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The highs in the mid-40s are now a thing of the past thanks to a fast-moving cold front that moved through the Stateline. You can expect winds to pick up out of the north northwest that will help aid in dropping temperatures back into the single digits and teens. This means wind chills at times will be below zero in the morning and night time hours. However, this will be brief into the middle of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT, SHOVEL IF NEEDED:

A cold front moved through the region that brings some snow showers with it. Not everyone saw the snow, it was mainly places along a line from Rockford and places north, some places south and places east. If you observed a heavier burst of snow Friday evening, be sure to shovel that off the pavement because it will quickly refreeze as our temperatures plummet.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be pretty similar with the chilly conditions returning. Highs in the teens both days will also come with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wind chills at times, especially on Saturday will likely get below zero at times thanks to a north northwest wind that will gust as high as 25 miles per hour. Saturday will be dry along with most of Sunday. A quick-moving clipper system could give the Stateline a few flurries later on.

A cold weekend is in store, with a chance for light snow on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold weekend is in store, with a chance for light snow on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

WARMING NEXT WEEK:

After we get through the weekend, our temperatures will warm each day through Wednesday. Monday calls for decreasing clouds and highs near 30 degrees before we return to the 40s on Tuesday. We’ll warm even further on Wednesday making for the warmest day potentially since Christmas Day when Rockford had a high of 51 degrees. We have a forecast high of 49 degrees with increasing clouds ahead of our next weather-maker.

After a cold weekend, we'll be seeing a warm-up back well into the 40s and near 50° by Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

THE NEXT BIG THING:

Over the last few days, we’ve been tracking the winter storm potential for the middle of next week that has the chance of bringing a wintry cocktail to the Stateline. As of now, the timeframe to keep an eye on is late Wednesday and through the day Thursday.

Big impacts are expected to parts of the Midwest and nothing is set in stone yet. This is because the track of the storm will shift and become more fine-tuned in the days ahead. All modes of precipitation are forecast for that timeframe (rain, snow, sleet, etc.) but nothing is certain yet. Highs on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees then a cold front will quickly drop temperatures late.

If this occurs, we can potentially start off with rain before that rain turns over to snow when temperatures drop. It’s too early to talk about the snowfall potential, location of the heaviest snow and the exact spots where everything will fall.

This is a STAY TUNED forecast as we will continue tracking it through the weekend and early next week.

We're eying the potential for a winter storm for the mid-to-late next week timeframe. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will likely turn active midweek but nothing is set in stone yet. So stay tuned. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It's possible we could see a rain turnover to snow as temperatures drop Wednesday night and into Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will likely turn active midweek but nothing is set in stone yet. So stay tuned. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.