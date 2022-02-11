Advertisement

Winnebago County Board discusses resolution regarding Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton

The Winnebago County Board met Feb. 10 to discuss the importance of having emergency services at the Mercyhealth Rockton Campus.
Winnebago County Board discusses resolution with Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton
Winnebago County Board discusses resolution with Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board members discussed a resolution regarding Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton Campus and their inpatient care. Board members were all in agreement about why these services are essential to people not just in Winnebago County, but on the outside as well.

“Whether it’s child birth, drowning, a car crash...seconds matter,” said Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker. “So you know, the thought of reducing any emergency trauma care farther east, that adds 5 or 10 minutes to any emergency situation. ”

The vote was unanimous by the board, all encouraging Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea to reconsider moving inpatient service, and specifically standard emergency care out of the Rockton Avenue Campus.

“Unfortunately, it’s another decision that has affected the lives of the west side residents, and people that live west of Rock River,” said Winnebago County Public Safety Judiciary Chair Burt Gerl.

This resolution that passed with out opposition is in response to Mercyhealth’s decision to move all inpatient services to the Riverside Campus on Rockford’s east side.

Gerl says he wishes there had been a conversation with the county board before this decision was made. “It’s not just a city of Rockford issue, it’s a county issue,” he said.

Board members say this not only affects people in Winnebago County, but those living further west outside the county. “I know of car crashes that occur, Illinois route 2, down in Ogle County. Their transport is to Rockford Memorial Hospital,” said Booker.

Gerl says this decision by Mercyhealth continues as a distributing trend over the past decade, something he calls a west side “exodus”.

“We’ve seen everything move to the east side, and residents of the west side are fed up,” said Gerl. He expressed that he hopes Mercyhealth will reconsider their decision after the resolution made Feb. 10, but he unfortunately does not see that in the cards.

“We want to let the citizens know, we’re attentive to this,” said Gerl. “We’re watching this, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure the public safety of our west side residents.”

We reached out to the Mercyhealth leadership team and a spokesperson said they do not have a statement at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Mill Tap deals with aftermath of weekend shooting.
Bar shooting leaves community afraid for safety
Fatal Car Crash
Victim identified in fatal Boone County crash
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Ogle County Sheriff's respond to a crash at Kennedy Hill Rd. Tuesday evening.
Motorist air-lifted after serious crash in Byron
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Latest News

Carpenter’s Place: A home away from home for Kay Larrick
Carpenter’s Place: A home away from home for Kay Larrick
Snow is on the way to the Stateline Thursday evening.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 2/10/2022
Carpenter’s Place Executive Director Kay Larrick plans to retire soon after helping thousands...
Carpenter’s Place: A home away from home for Kay Larrick
The Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) cycling marathon held its first race in 2011.
Cycling marathon event GFNY coming to Rockford