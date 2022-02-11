Winnebago County Board discusses resolution regarding Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board members discussed a resolution regarding Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital- Rockton Campus and their inpatient care. Board members were all in agreement about why these services are essential to people not just in Winnebago County, but on the outside as well.

“Whether it’s child birth, drowning, a car crash...seconds matter,” said Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker. “So you know, the thought of reducing any emergency trauma care farther east, that adds 5 or 10 minutes to any emergency situation. ”

The vote was unanimous by the board, all encouraging Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea to reconsider moving inpatient service, and specifically standard emergency care out of the Rockton Avenue Campus.

“Unfortunately, it’s another decision that has affected the lives of the west side residents, and people that live west of Rock River,” said Winnebago County Public Safety Judiciary Chair Burt Gerl.

This resolution that passed with out opposition is in response to Mercyhealth’s decision to move all inpatient services to the Riverside Campus on Rockford’s east side.

Gerl says he wishes there had been a conversation with the county board before this decision was made. “It’s not just a city of Rockford issue, it’s a county issue,” he said.

Board members say this not only affects people in Winnebago County, but those living further west outside the county. “I know of car crashes that occur, Illinois route 2, down in Ogle County. Their transport is to Rockford Memorial Hospital,” said Booker.

Gerl says this decision by Mercyhealth continues as a distributing trend over the past decade, something he calls a west side “exodus”.

“We’ve seen everything move to the east side, and residents of the west side are fed up,” said Gerl. He expressed that he hopes Mercyhealth will reconsider their decision after the resolution made Feb. 10, but he unfortunately does not see that in the cards.

“We want to let the citizens know, we’re attentive to this,” said Gerl. “We’re watching this, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure the public safety of our west side residents.”

We reached out to the Mercyhealth leadership team and a spokesperson said they do not have a statement at this time.

