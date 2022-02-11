Two employees hurt, suspects arrested in armed robbery at Rockford Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are recovering and another two men are facing charges following a burglary and armed robbery in Rockford early Friday morning.

Rockford police were called to 3 Sons Auto Sales on Broadway around 4 a.m. on Feb. 11. When officers arrived, they found a front door was smashed and learned two vehicles were stolen.

About 45 minutes later, police were called to the Schnuck’s grocery store on 11th Street, for an in-progress armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found two suspects, Malik Gordon, 20, and Daisean Davis, 18, trying to leave through the front sliding doors. The suspects allegedly tried to run from police, but were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

According to the Rockford Police Department, two men were hurt during the robbery at Schnucks and taken to local hospitals for their injuries. A media spokesperson for Schnucks confirmed the two men hurt Friday morning are employees of the grocery store chain.

See the full statement from Schnucks below:

“Our 11th street store is now open and serving customers. We are grateful for the quick action of a store teammate who was able to call 9-1-1, for the Rockford Police Department who immediately responded and was able to apprehend the suspects and for the emergency medical responders. Our thoughts and prayers are with our teammates as they recover.”

During the investigation, police found two handguns. One of the vehicles taken in the burglary at 3 Sons Auto Sales was also located in the Schnucks parking lot.

Both Gordon and Davis face several charges including armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated battery.

