Stateline wrestlers prepare for first-ever IHSA Girls Wrestling Sectionals

By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in IHSA history, there will be a girls wrestling postseason this year. 194 teams will be split across four regionals before meeting in Bloomington at the end of February for the state tournament.

For Freeport Wrestling Coach Anthony Dedmond, he’s soaking in the historic playoffs.

“I think that people need to realize that we’re seeing something special happen right now, anybody that’s been a fan of wrestling, no matter how long, you may have been involved, maybe you watched your children wrestle or even coached or reffed or what have you,” Dedmond said, “We’ve seen these young ladies come in and set the bar high and it’s no more of just coming in and hoping to be a part of the team, they are becoming the team and we need to sit back and appreciate what’s happening and be behind them 110%”

