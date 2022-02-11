Advertisement

Six displaced after apartment fire in Rockford

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. at 1601 10th street in Rockford.
Rockford Fire Department responds to fire just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, February 10.
Rockford Fire Department responds to fire just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, February 10.(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Rockford Fire Department spotted smoke coming from the second story of an apartment as they arrived at an active fire late Thursday night.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. at 1601 10th street in Rockford. Occupants were quickly escorted to safety with no injuries reported at this time.

After requesting backup, the blaze was controlled within ten minutes. Damages to the structure are estimated around $25,000 and Red Cross is assisting three adults and three children who have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

