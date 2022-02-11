Six displaced after apartment fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Rockford Fire Department spotted smoke coming from the second story of an apartment as they arrived at an active fire late Thursday night.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. at 1601 10th street in Rockford. Occupants were quickly escorted to safety with no injuries reported at this time.

At approximately 10:30 P.M. last night, @RockfordFire responded to a structure fire at 1600 10th Street. pic.twitter.com/Qlo2FlNts9 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 11, 2022

After requesting backup, the blaze was controlled within ten minutes. Damages to the structure are estimated around $25,000 and Red Cross is assisting three adults and three children who have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

