Advertisement

Police recruit in coma after suffering heat stroke during academy training

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.(_)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) – A police recruit in Hawaii is in a coma after suffering heat stroke during police academy training last week.

Alexa Jacobs, 27, has been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday, her family told Hawaii News Now. Her body temperature at the time was 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jacobs is currently in a trauma center on Oahu awaiting a liver transplant.

The Maui Police Department has not given any details on what led to Jacobs passing out, other than that she was participating in the department’s academy. Officials said in a statement, “Out of respect for the employee’s medical privacy, no further information is to be released.”

Jacobs’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her recovery. As of Thursday evening, they have raised more than $25,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Mill Tap deals with aftermath of weekend shooting.
Bar shooting leaves community afraid for safety
Fatal Car Crash
Victim identified in fatal Boone County crash
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Ogle County Sheriff's respond to a crash at Kennedy Hill Rd. Tuesday evening.
Motorist air-lifted after serious crash in Byron
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Latest News

The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.
The fingerprints of the man who killed JFK’s assassin are up for auction
FILE - This image shows a Mirage F1 jet fighter at the Mont-de-Marsan military base,...
Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot not seriously hurt
Carpenter’s Place: A home away from home for Kay Larrick
Carpenter’s Place: A home away from home for Kay Larrick
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Cop safety cited in no-knock warrant ahead of Locke’s death