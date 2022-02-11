Lawmaker hopes to address crime with new police, inmate treatment funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - An Illinois Senate Democrat says the state needs a comprehensive approach to addressing crime, and support for law enforcement is key to it.

Illinois has seen major reforms in the criminal justice system after the SAFE-T Act took effect last year, but some people hope the state can do more to help police and people in custody. Rockford Sen. Steve Stadelman says Illinois needs more funding to support police and address the underlying causes of crime in communities.

Stadelman hopes to pass this group of bills with new funding for police to purchase equipment for investigating crimes and help keep “good officers” on the force. He says that starts with hiring, retaining and training law enforcement.

“I think they could use some help in trying to recruit officers and provide grant opportunities to make sure that they can keep operations running smoothly and without lapses in their efforts,” Stadelman said.

Another plan could require the state to pay sheriffs at least 80% of the salary for state’s attorneys. Stadelman worked with the Fraternal Order of Police and the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to craft these proposals.

Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Jim Kaitschuk said the funding and support are needed now more than ever. He said 18 sheriffs have left the profession over the past year, and more officers are leaving each day.

“This includes a significant amount of money that could be used to raise the level of pay for staff. It’s critically important,” Kaitschuk said. “If you’ve got a choice between making $17 an hour to be a deputy or working at a fast-food restaurant for the same money, where are we gonna choose?”

But there is another key area to address - crime prevention and counseling services for inmates. This plan could also provide funding to go toward mental health and substance use treatment for people in jail and those re-entering society.

“One side of the equation or one side of the ledger is not going to solve the problem,” Stadelman said. “We need help to make sure that law enforcement has the tools, but also we need to make sure the root causes are addressed in trying to prevent crime in the first place.”

Kaitschuk says this package could include $250 million for law enforcement to invest in each of the important categories.

Senate Democrats don’t expect to have the bills filed until next week. Stadelman said he had not talked with members of the Legislative Black Caucus about this package yet. Still, he feels this should gain strong bipartisan support.

“The goals involved here should be bipartisan,” Stadelman added. “We’ll see. But I think it’s in everyone’s interest to try and move forward legislation that tries to deal with this issue.”

Kaitschuk says that would be welcome, as the tone in discussions about police has changed. He feels there is now a common understanding about issues for law enforcement and community safety.

“Folks understand the crisis that we’re undergoing,” Kaitshuk explained. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of police officers that have been shot and killed, in some cases executed. The two most recent incidents here in Illinois, I can’t call them anything else. Those things are very concerning. When you feel like there’s a lack of support and policies work against you, to try and get people to stay in this profession or try to get into it just gets really challenging.”

There is always reform for police reform though. Kaitschuk admits that there are bad officers, but he argues it is rare to find them.

“We got to do these kinds of things to get the right kind of people to continue to be in law enforcement,” Kaitschuk said. “The good ones that are here should stay and not jump to another state.”

