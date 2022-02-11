Freeport police: Man in critical condition after suspected gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are looking for two persons of interest and a witness in connection with a shooting that left a 24-year-old man fighting for his life.

The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. Feb. 10, in the Unit Block of West Dexter St.

When officers arrived, they found a Freeport man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was first taken to FHN Memorial Hospital before being flown to a Rockford area hospital. Investigators say he is listed in critical condition.

Freeport police believe the incident is gang-related and a suspect vehicle is impounded.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

