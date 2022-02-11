Advertisement

Eisenhower Middle School celebrates big week for 7th, 8th-grade boys basketball teams

By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 10, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Eisenhower Middle School 7th grade boys basketball team had a send-off before Thursday’s Class 4A third-place game at state, where they, unfortunately, lost to Springfield Grant. On Friday the team is having another send-off at 4:45 p.m. as the 8th-grade boys team competes in this weekend’s state quarterfinals. Head Coach Quentin Canty said it’s important to invest in youth sports to set them up for future success, on and off the court.

“This is where it starts actually, you develop them as a man, all the little things matter, showing up to practice on time, you’re learning discipline, patience,” Canty said, “All these things are winning things and once you apply that every day you translate that on to the court, that’s how you develop character and ultimately win games.”

