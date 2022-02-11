Carpenter’s Place: A home away from home for Kay Larrick

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ask any board member and they’ll tell you Kay Larrick is Carpenter’s Place, where she’s served as executive director for nearly two decades.

But she would disagree, crediting her predecessor Al Barsema for showing her the way.

“Helping others is really at the core of what we do. And that just is something that attracted me,” says Larick. “I watched how Al really treated each of the people that he was interacting with, with such great respect.”

When Larrick first walked through the doors of Carpenter’s Place, she had a part-time position to recruit and organize volunteer activities with the organization. Her role shifted to doing fundraising and public relations for the outreach center. She saw under Barsema’s wing what it takes to run this organization and the growth of the guests at Carpenter’s Place, ending homelessness one person at a time.

“Our mission is to provide the tools for rebuilding the lives of homeless adults and families in crisis, and that’s done in many ways,” says Larrick. “Bringing in people from the community as donors and volunteers, that just expanded Carpenters Place, family and made it the organization that it is today.”

One of several success stories Larrick remembers is one man who wanted to work in the kitchen, but he was illiterate and needed help to get his sanitation license. With the help of some tutors, he passed the test with one of the top-three scores that day. He saved up enough money at the time to buy himself a truck.

“He’d come back to visit us so as his successes, and to this day, we’ve kept in touch and he’s been gainfully employed, and having a good life,” says Larrick.

The success stories are far from over and so is Larrick’s impact on the community.

“She’s just one of the nicest kind-hearted genuine people that she’ll ever meet. It’s the kind of personality that you almost think is too good to be true,” says Aaron Vaiden, who is the secretary on the Carpenter’s Place Board of Directors.

Vaiden says several additions at Carpenter’s Place were her idea, but she is humble. One of Larrick’s ideas in the works is Carpenter’s Corner, a thrift shop being built on the corner of Rural St. and N. Prospect St. where the profit will go back into the organization.

“It’s not just about her personality and her ability to make relationships and connections. She’s never satisfied with the status quo and looking for ways to improve,” says Vaiden.

Reflecting back on her time at Carpenter’s Place, it’s the people Larrick says who make her role rewarding.

“It’s working with the staff here and being able to see how they engage with our guests and really come alongside them and become their support system,” says Larrick.

Larrick plans to retire from her post when a new leader is found, but won’t retire from her community.

“I don’t know what that’ll look like yet. But I know that the golf course and the bridge table aren’t calling me,” says Larrick.

She doesn’t know what direction the new executive director will take, but she’s happy for the future of the organization and its guests.

Before coming to Rockford, Larrick was the director of volunteer services at a hospital in Bloomington-Normal. Her first job in the Stateline was with Hunger Connection (now Northern Illinois Food Bank) as part of its 24-hour helpline prior to serving as their executive director.

