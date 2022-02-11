Brief shot of accumulating snow arrives Thursday evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, we finally have some snow on the way, and perhaps just enough to cause some slick spots on our roadways later on Thursday night.

For days, we have been tracking an Alberta Clipper system, and a potent one at that. Current projections continue to suggest that snow will begin here or right around 9:00pm or shortly thereafter. Once snow begins, it’s likely to last for a period of two to four hours, shutting off around 1:00 Friday morning.

Snow showers are to arrive after 9:00pm Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The bulk of the precipitation will be out of here by 1:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There are a few wild cards with this storm system, the first of which being temperatures, which are rising already, and will continue to do so through the remainder of the night. That will ultimately lead to snow transitioning over to rain. How early or late that transition takes place will determine ultimately how much snow will fall.

As temperatures continue to warm, we'll see precipitation change to rain early Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As of now, we generally expect about a quarter to a half an inch of snow to fall across most of the area. Should the transition to rain occur later than expected, it’s entirely plausible that some spots could pick up closer to an inch, especially in Wisconsin.

Most communities are looking at accumulations under one inch. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The other wild card is the wind. With gusts of up to 35 miles per hour possible overnight, while the snow is falling, reduced visibility and blowing snow may both be a concern.

Gusty winds may reduce visibility as the snow falls Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A secondary disturbance may bring another quick shot of rain or snow to the area Friday afternoon. High temperatures on Friday are ticketed for the upper 30s to lower 40s early in the day, but by the afternoon as the winds lock in out of the Northwest, MUCH colder air will flow into the region, sending temperatures tumbling.

Another quick burst of rain or snow showers may arrive in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds will be a major factor Friday as well, but much colder air will be flowing in on the heels of those winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A much chillier weekend is on tap for us with high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday unlikely to get out of the teens, despite the fact that sunshine is likely to be prominently featured both days.

Sunshine will be back Saturday, but northwesterly winds will keep temperatures on the cold side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday might not get out of the teens. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But, the cooldown will only be temporary. Temperatures head back close to normal on Monday, and then well above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday. In all likelihood, Wednesday could see temperatures flirt with 50°.

A major push of warmth is on the way toward the middle of next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warmth may have staying power! Above normal temperatures are quite likely to dominate over most, if not all of the country through the 24th of the month.

