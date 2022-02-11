Beloit man, 87, dies after crash in Town of Beloit

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - An 87-year-old Beloit man died five days after he was involved in a crash in the Town of Beloit, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 2, in the 2200 block of West Creedy Rd. in the Town of Beloit. The medical examiner’s office says John V. Tharp was taken to a nearby hospital where he died on Feb. 7 from injuries related to the crash.

Tharp’s death is being investigated by the Town of Beloit Police Department and the medical examiner’s office.

