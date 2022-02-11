Advertisement

Bears hire Guilford alum Carlos Polk as Assistant Special Teams Coach

Polk was a USA Today All-American selection during his time at Guilford as a player
Churchill Downs Inc. has sold Arlington Park to the NFL's Chicago Bears, giving the football club more leverage as it threatens to leave its Soldier Field location along Lake Michigan.(ChicagoBears.com)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WIFR) - On Friday The Chicago Bears announced they’ve hired Guilford alum, Carlos Polk, as Assistant Special Teams Coach. According to the release, Polk has been in the same role since beginning his coaching career in 2009, working with the Chargers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Jaguars.

Polk was also an NFL linebacker from 2001-2008 after playing college football at Nebraska. While at Polk was at Guilford he was a three-time all-conference selection and was a USA Today All-American selection

