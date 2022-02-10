Advertisement

Winnebago’s Brown celebrates Senior Night by setting all-time scoring record

By Joe Olmo
Feb. 9, 2022
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven seniors played their final home game at Winnebago Tuesday night, including Miyah Brown. Brown celebrated by becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in the 63-29 win over Harlem.

The Bellarmine University bound guard finished the night with 19 points. She broke the scoring record with a free throw in the second quarter.

