Winnebago’s Brown celebrates Senior Night by setting all-time scoring record

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven seniors played their final home game at Winnebago Tuesday night, including Miyah Brown. Brown celebrated by becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in the 63-29 win over Harlem.

The Bellarmine University bound guard finished the night with 19 points. She broke the scoring record with a free throw in the second quarter.

