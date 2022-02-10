Advertisement

Winnebago County GOP member submits letter of no confidence against Chairperson

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Republicans submit a letter to the county’s Republican Central Committee declaring no confidence in chairman Eli Nicolosi. Nicolosi is currently running for state senator against incumbent Dave Syverson. He says these claims are nothing but political

Among the nine points on the list are the fact the WCRCC headquarters hadn’t been utilized for 12 months regardless of rent being paid, and mishandling checks and deposits for the committee account. Nicolosi says this is just a smear campaign.

“A lot of them are baseless. A lot of them are political, I believe more so. We’re in political season and I guess it’s starting a tad early”

The list was passed out by local republican Austin Davies, calling for a vote of no confidence on the party chairperson, but because of the venue, there was no discussion allowed at the meeting.

“Now normally those meetings are held in private because they’re meetings of party, we conduct business at those meetings. But since chairperson Eli Nicolosi has been at the helm they’ve been held at various restaurants around the region,” Davies said.

23 news also called state senator Dave Syverson, he said he had no information on the letter, as he’s been in Springfield and lives in Boone County, not Winnebago.

