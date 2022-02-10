Advertisement

Two men arrested after armed robberies on Rockford’s southeast side

Investigators say they recovered a loaded gun, cash, and packs of cigarettes.
Rockford police arrested John Tucker, 40, and Jason Teves, 51, in connection with two armed robberies on February 9.
Rockford police arrested John Tucker, 40, and Jason Teves, 51, in connection with two armed robberies on February 9.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they held up two gas stations at on the city’s southeast side Wednesday night.

The first call came in just before 11:30 Wednesday night at the Phillips 66 in the 4500 block of Sandy Hollow Rd. Officers were told a man came into the store, showed a gun, and demanded money from the clerk, before driving away in a white SUV with an unknown amount of cash.

A second armed robbery was reported a few minutes later at the Circle K in the 3800 block of Broadway. Rockford police say the suspect and vehicle description matched the earlier robbery. The suspect got away with cash and cigarettes.

Later, police saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle in the area of Auburn Rd. and N. Main St. Officers tried to stop the vehicle at N. Main And Eddy Ave. and the driver, identified as 40-year-old John Tucker, tried to run away from police but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. The passenger, identified as 51-year-old Jason Teves, got in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove off. Police were able to take him into custody after stopping the car at N. Main and Whitman Streets.

Investigators say they recovered a loaded gun, cash, and packs of cigarettes.

Tucker is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, resisting arrest, and various traffic offenses. Teves is charged with two counts of armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and fleeing to elude.

