Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying

Terry Duane Turner, 65, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.(Source: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office/Facebook via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTINDALE, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Texas man on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a driver who had pulled into his driveway.

Terry Duane Turner was indicted Wednesday for the October shooting death of Adil Dghoughi, a 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant who lived in Austin.

According to police, Turner shot Dghoughi as he was backing out of the driveway about 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Turner’s home in Martindale, about 30 miles south of Austin. Turner told a 911 operator that the driver had pulled a gun on him, but investigators said they found no firearm in the car.

Authorities said Dghoughi died from a gunshot wound to the head from a bullet that first went through his raised hand.

Turner has said he was acting in self-defense. His attorney declined to comment to Austin TV station KVUE.

Authorities have said they don’t believe Turner and Dghoughi knew each other. Dghoughi’s family and friends have said he liked to drive around and listen to music.

Dghoughi came to the U.S. in 2012 from Morocco in search of a better education, his mother, Fatiha Haouass, told the Austin American-Statesman. He attended Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island and graduated with a master’s degree in business administration and finance, she said.

Dghoughi moved to Austin and was seeking work as a financial analyst. His family said he had several job interviews lined up at the time of his death.

“He was just looking for a better life,” Haouass said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

