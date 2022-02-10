Advertisement

The Pretzels dance their way to Springfield for state finals

By Quini Amma
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Middle School’s dance team will twist and turn on a new stage Saturday. The Pretzels dance team which started only a year ago qualified for the state tournament in Springfield. Coach Samantha Warner started Freeport Middle School’s first competitive dance team with 6 girls...one year later there are 24, taking their routines to the state tournament. “They have to think they have to count they have to make sure their doing everything right with their face with their body it’s a hard sport but it’s fun and it pays off,” says Warner.

Warner says the team gels and that’s echoed by its members, “Most of the people on the team I am friends with,” says 7th grader Trennedy Green-Jackson. She says it is all in the way you respond to feedback “Our first 2 competitions the judges said stuff about us and we really went into it we listened to it like their corrections and we changed a lot of stuff and we tried to make it as good as we could.”

The dancers will go up against 9 teams at state but coach Warner knows her team can win, “the past few weeks they put in such hard work and I think their ready to just have fun this weekend and perform their hearts out.” “I think it’s just an honor to make it to state so I’m proud of them no matter what they do but I know they will excel at state,” says Warner.

