Parents voice concerns about mask requirements in schools

ROCKFORD, ll. (WIFR) - The Rockton School District Board started it’s usual agenda asking for comments from the comments from the community, and the response was enormous. Parents and students cheered and expressed their anger towards the board, to voice their opinions on why they think students shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask in school.

The furious students and parents gathered outside before the meeting tonight, in front of a large truck that read “UNMASK OUR CHILDREN”. The crowd grew larger and larger by the minute.

“The numbers are growing, and people are sick of it,” said Rockton School District parent Josh Labree.

Many schools in the area have done away with disciplining students who refuse to wear a mask, after a downstate judge put a restraining order on mask mandates at school, but the Rockton School District did not follow suit. Some students say they were declined an education and put into separate rooms this week if they did not wear a mask.

“Throwing them into mini concentration camps, and I get the Nazi comparison is old, guess what I’m polish,” said one commenter presenting to the board. “It wasn’t just the Jews that were put into concentration camps. Don’t you want to be on the right side of history?”

Every person who spoke during public comment was against the mask mandate, many saying their rights have been stolen from them.

“It’s been a tyrannical system since it’s inception, it was never right to take medical decisions away from the parents,” said Pastor Steve Cassell of Beloved Church.

One man accused the board of violating 8 state, 7 federal, and 7 international violations. He read the board’s mission statement out loud when commenting, calling it hypocritical. “Working together, with families in the community to inspire each child, and to provide an outstanding education for the child...that’s their own mission statement,” he said.

Board members spoke on the issue tonight after the community comments were finished, and they are hoping to find a solution soon.

“The interest isn’t public safety at this point, its strictly political,” said Labree. The group of parents and community members say they are not going to quit fighting until their children are not forced to wear a mask.

Stephen Mack Middle School in Rockton sent a message to parents after the meeting. They said they are going virtual the rest of the week due to what they call “unforeseen staffing shortages”.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.