Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop
BRANDON, Miss. (Gray News) – Authorities in Mississippi found about 30 pounds of cocaine in a hidden compartment found inside of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy with its Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation in Brandon, Mississippi.
When interviewing the people inside the vehicle, the deputy became suspicious of the occupants after their stories didn’t line up.
The deputy then conducted a search of the vehicle with the occupants’ permission and discovered about 30 pounds of cocaine inside of some bags found inside a secret compartment. The driver and the passenger were then arrested.
The driver was identified as 42-year-old Brenda Gutierrez and the passenger as 43-year-old Miguel Gutierrez. They were taken to the Rankin County Jail and booked on the charge of Aggravated Trafficking.
The suspects are expected to make an appearance before a judge with the Rankin County Court.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.