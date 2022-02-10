Advertisement

Man found guilty in 2017 murder of Rockford 16-year-old

Donterrius Barnett was convicted of killing 16-year-old Jamie Rogers during a jury trial on Feb. 9.
Donterrius Barnett, 37, was found guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of 16-year-old...
Donterrius Barnett, 37, was found guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of 16-year-old Jamie Rogers.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old Rockford man is awaiting his sentencing nearly five years after a teen was shot to death.

Donterrius Barnett was convicted of killing 16-year-old Jamie Rogers during a jury trial on Feb. 9. Rogers was shot in the head in the early morning hours of June 14, 2017 in an alley near Kent St. and Sanford St.

Rogers’ murder remained unsolved for nearly three years before a tip helped police identify several witnesses.

Barnett is expected back in court on March 25 with a tentative sentencing date of April 1. He faces between 45-85 years in prison without any “good time” credit.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Mill Tap deals with aftermath of weekend shooting.
Bar shooting leaves community afraid for safety
Fatal Car Crash
Victim identified in fatal Boone County crash
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Ogle County Sheriff's respond to a crash at Kennedy Hill Rd. Tuesday evening.
Motorist air-lifted after serious crash in Byron
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Latest News

GFNY Rockford will be a first-of-its-kind event for the region.
Cycling marathon event GFNY coming to Rockford
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Parents and students voice concerns about punishments for students not wearing masks
Parents voice concerns about mask requirements in schools
Outrage over masks in schools
Outrage over masks in schools