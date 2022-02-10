Man found guilty in 2017 murder of Rockford 16-year-old

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old Rockford man is awaiting his sentencing nearly five years after a teen was shot to death.

Donterrius Barnett was convicted of killing 16-year-old Jamie Rogers during a jury trial on Feb. 9. Rogers was shot in the head in the early morning hours of June 14, 2017 in an alley near Kent St. and Sanford St.

Rogers’ murder remained unsolved for nearly three years before a tip helped police identify several witnesses.

Barnett is expected back in court on March 25 with a tentative sentencing date of April 1. He faces between 45-85 years in prison without any “good time” credit.

